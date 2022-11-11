MIAMI (WSVN) - A person had to be hospitalized following a shooting at the Overtown Metrorail station, Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, just before 1 p.m., inside the station at 701 NW First Court, the rider and a security guard got into an altercation.

During that fight, the security guard shot the rider. That person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is undergoing surgery, police said.

A portion of the Metrorail has been shut down while police investigate, which has caused an inconvenience for riders.

“I’m pissed off. I’ve been up all morning, working on my feet all day, [my feet] are sore and swollen, and now I gotta go and walk six blocks to catch another train,” said Jacob Johnson.

