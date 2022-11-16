(WSVN) - Metrorail riders may soon be able to avoid traffic and catch a train straight to Hard Rock Stadium.

In a press release Tuesday, Miami-Dade County announced the approval to accelerate the development of the North Corridor, one of six highlighted in the county’s SMART plan.

The route would add a seamless transit for riders by extending the county’s existing Metrorail system along Northwest 27th Avenue from the Martin Luther King Station to County Line.

“World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a press release. “With today’s vote, we are connecting residents and visitors alike to North Miami-Dade and with this accelerated schedule, we’re developing this corridor faster than we ever thought possible.”

Phase one of the development would be an 8-mile extension to Hard Rock Stadium at Northwest 199th Street. A second phase would include adding additional stations throughout the corridor.

“The bold don’t live forever and the timid don’t live at all,” said Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert. This is our bold attempt to deliver on a 30-year promise to the community.”

Once fully developed, the North Corridor project will also connect riders to Miami-Dade College.

The total project investment is currently estimated at $1.9 billion and will be funded in part by Miami-Dade County and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The county was they will also aggressively pursue federal funds to support the project.

Construction on the first phase is expected to begin by 2024.

