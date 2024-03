MIAMI (WSVN) - The Metromover in downtown Miami will shut down for a few hours on Saturday.

The system will be closed beginning sometime on Saturday morning until at least 2 p.m.

The closure is due to work being done at the Miami Tower.

All stations will be closed until the work is complete.

A free shuttle bus service between the stations will be available.

