NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people needed to be transported after a metro bus was involved in a crash, Friday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Northwest 134th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue. Live video footage showed a crossing guard on a gurney as he was being taken into a rescue truck for transport.

Live pictures from the scene showed a police presence and a damaged car on the road where the crash occurred. The county bus appeared to have front-end damage on the driver’s side. A bike was also seen lying in front of the bus.

As a result of the crash, at least two people needed to be transported

Details on the extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are yet to be confirmed.

