MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames near a Miami intersection.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northeast 79th Street, near Fifth Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes-Benz was the only one found inside. He was able to safely exit the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Police temporarily blocked off Northeast 79th Street near the burning car to traffic.

It remains unclear whether crews put out the flames or the fire burned itself out.

