NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families gathered in Miami Beach and across South Florida to mark the beginning of Hanukkah.

Sunday afternoon, a large crowd came together on Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue to mark the iconic street’s 20th year of Hanukkah celebrations,

The lighting celebration at the big seashell menorah started at 5 p.m.

Over in the nation’s capital, second gentleman Doug Emhoff lit the National Menorah. He is the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president.

The eight-day celebration, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C.

