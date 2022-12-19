NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish communities across South Florida marked the first night of Hanukkah in ways both traditional and high-tech.

North Bay Village on Sunday evening held a menorah lighting ceremony.

People gathered off the 79th Street Causeway as one candle on the menorah was lit.

The Jewish holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the reclaiming and rededication of the temple in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Faivish Dalfin spoke to participants as part of the ceremony.

“Thank God we have friends in the city, and the commissioners, the mayor, the vice mayor and the staff, the police,” he said. “They always accommodate us to make sure this happens, to bring the community together for Hanukkah.”

In downtown Miami, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter along Northeast First Avenue displayed what it called the tallest electronic menorah in the world.

Also featured on the skyscraper were spinning dreidels, Stars of David and the words “Happy Hanukkah” on a column spanning 60 stories high.

Hanukkah lasts eight days, and each night, an additional candle is lit on the menorah.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter will light up its display on every night of Hanukkah.

