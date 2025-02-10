MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a woman and four children who were killed in a violent car crash in Miami Gardens that, police said, was caused by a man who was driving under the influence.

A memorial that was set up where Saturday’s wreck took place, on Northwest 37th Avenue, near 170th Street, continued to grow Sunday. 7News cameras captured stuffed animals and candles on the sidewalk.

The moment of impact, at around 6 p.m., was captured on surveillance video.

“Terrible, it was terrible,” said area resident Jose Nunez.

Nunez was among several neighbors who ran over to help six people trapped in a white Nissan Altima.

“The first instinct was to help the people in the car,” said Nunez. “I knocked on the door, but the door, it was locked.”

Another angle of surveillance video shows a black SUV colliding into the back of the Altima, which was crushed between the SUV and a silver Cadillac Escalade that was driving ahead of them.

Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty spoke with reporters hours after the crash.

“It’s five fatalities. It’s going to be one adult female and four children,” he said.

Police said the driver of the black SUV, 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr., is facing five counts of vehicular homicide.

“Speed was a factor, and alcohol was also a factor,” said Jeanty.

Meanwhile, neighbors are praying for only surviving victim in the Altima, as well as the families of everyone involved in this tragedy.

“My community right now is really, really sad, so we don’t know how we can explain that,” said Nunez.

