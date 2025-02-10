MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a woman and three children who were killed in a violent car crash in Miami Gardens that, police said, was caused by a man who was driving under the influence.

A memorial that was set up where Saturday’s wreck took place, on Northwest 37th Avenue, near 170th Street, continued to grow Sunday. 7News cameras captured stuffed animals and candles on the sidewalk.

The moment of impact, at around 6 p.m., was captured on surveillance video.

“Terrible, it was terrible,” said area resident Jose Nunez.

Nunez was among several neighbors who ran over to help six people trapped in a white Nissan Altima.

“The first instinct was to help the people in the car,” said Nunez. “I knocked on the door, but the door, it was locked.”

Another angle of surveillance video shows a black SUV colliding into the back of the Altima, which was crushed between the SUV and a silver Cadillac Escalade that was driving ahead of them.

Two sisters, 11-year-old Irena Johnson and 9-year-old Azariah McCall were killed in the crash, according to their father.

Police said the driver of the black SUV, 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr., is facing five counts of vehicular homicide.

“Speed was a factor, and alcohol was also a factor,” said Jeanty.

Meanwhile, neighbors are praying for only surviving victim in the Altima, as well as the families of everyone involved in this tragedy.

“My community right now is really, really sad, so we don’t know how we can explain that,” said Nunez.

As of late Sunday night, police have not released the names of the victims. They said Wilcox could be facing additional charges.

