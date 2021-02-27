Memorial service held for Miccosukee Police officer killed in rollover crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s law enforcement community came together to bid a final farewell to a fallen officer.

A memorial service was held Saturday for Miccosukee Police Officer Horacio Dominguez.

Video posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade Police motorcycle unit and honor guard escorting the officer’s body.

Dominguez was killed Feb. 21 when his cruiser’s tire blew out along Interstate 75 in Collier County, causing a rollover.

He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

