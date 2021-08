MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer has been given his final farewell.

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Officer Edward Perez Saturday in the same city in which he served.

The 25-year veteran died last week after battling COVID-19.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

