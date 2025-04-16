COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial service was held Wednesday morning to honor the life and legacy of Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who died last week.

The service was held at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove. Those in attendance said their final goodbyes and honored his career in public service.

Reyes has served as a Miami City Commissioner for District 4 since he was elected in 2017.

He was hospitalized for declining health and faced several health issues in recent years, including cancer.

Reyes was 80 years old.

