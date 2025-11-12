MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial service celebrating the life of a decorated Miami Beach Police sergeant killed in a motorcycle crash is being held at Hard Rock Stadium following a somber procession that criss-crossed Miami-Dade County.

7News cameras captured the casket of Miami Beach Police Sgt. David Cajuso, seen draped with the U.S. flag, as officers carried it inside the Miami Gardens venue’s stage prior to the start of the service, late Wednesday morning.

The sobering occasion got off to an emotional start as the procession departed Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes at around 9:10 a.m. and headed east along the Gratigny Expressway.

Before Cajuso’s body reached Hard Rock Stadium, the massive motorcade would pass by Miami Beach Police headquarters, where the 33-year-old served for 10 years.

7Skyforce hovered above the procession as it headed down Interstate 95 toward South Beach. All southbound traffic on the highway was brought to a halt to allow the motorcade to go through.

Drivers were urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use alternate routes where possible.

Just after 9:40 a.m., the procession made its way east along the Julia Tuttle Causeway, then south along Pine Tree Drive as it headed to the police department’s headquarters along Washington Avenue.

At around 10 a.m., cameras showed the moment the hearse passed by headquarters. Officers lining the sidewalk on the western side saluted as the procession quietly made its way down the street.

Just before 10:50 a.m., the procession pulled into Hard Rock Stadium and was met by a large crowd that include law enforcement officers from across Florida who came together to mourn Cajuso’s passing.

Inside the stadium, pictures of Cajuso with loved ones were shown to attendees. They painted a picture of the motorman as a loving husband and father of three young children.

7News cameras captured Vajuso’s beloved bike, a Hobie that he also enjoyed outside of work, next to the stage at Hard Rock Stadium as the service got underway.

This all come two weeks after Cajuso, considered a friend to many, was killed in a crash along I-75 near the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah. He lost control of his motorcycle and fell down a steep embankment.

Cajuso was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Today the worst of our nightmares came true,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

“He leaves behind three children and a grieving wife. We ask that you keep his young family in your hearts and in your prayers,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones during an Oct. 28 news conference.

Cajuso’s death sparked a tremendous display of support from his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the community he so graciously served.

Officials with Miami Beach Police said Cajuso will receive full line-of-duty death honors in a private ceremony.

