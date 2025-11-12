MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial service celebrating the life of a decorated Miami Beach Police sergeant killed in a motorcycle crash was held at Hard Rock Stadium following a somber procession that crisscrossed Miami-Dade County.

7News cameras captured the casket of Miami Beach Police Sgt. David Cajuso, seen draped with the U.S. flag, as officers carried it inside the Miami Gardens venue’s stage prior to the start of the service, late Wednesday morning.

During the service, his wife, Eileen Cajuso, said after he would arrive home from work, his focus and mission was on his family. She said despite only being together seven years, they built together a strong foundation that now allows her to weather this profound loss.

She pondered openly about faith and said her husband was a deep follower of God.

“Why didn’t the God who he loved so deeply save him? I wondered the same thing, I had so many questions. So I asked God, ‘Why didn’t you save my husband?’ and in time God replied, ‘I did, I did save him. I saved his soul.’

His friends and family remembered him as a joyous person who was kind to everyone.

“Dave loved the saying, and it was his saying and mantra, ‘It’s a beautiful day.’ He would say it all the time,” said Sgt. Phillip Elmore. “Dave knew everyone in the building. They started calling him the golden retriever because you would send Dave into a room full of FOP members and they all came out laughing, slapping them on the back, telling stories. They couldn’t be happier to see Dave.”

“He could turn your hard day into a bearable one, with just one phone call out of the blue,” said his aunt, Monica Gordo. “‘Hey Tia, how’s your day? Guess who I ran into today? Check your texts. I sent you a picture. Gotta go'”

Inside the stadium, pictures of Cajuso with loved ones were shown to attendees. They painted a picture of the motorman as a loving husband and father of three young children.

“David’s life may have been short, but his impact reaches far and deep,” said his wife.

One of his daughters hugged her mother as she listened to stories of the dad she and her siblings have lost so young. At one point, they were seen looking at the photo displays.

“You three. You were his purpose, his pride, his everything,” said Officer Peter Carballo.

One of the videos shown during the ceremony was of his daughter saying a bible verse that showed the family’s strong faith.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the lord, your God will be with you wherever you go,” she said.

7News cameras captured Cajuso’s beloved bike, a Hobie that he also enjoyed outside of work, next to the stage at Hard Rock Stadium as the service got underway.

His parents were devastated as they told the audience they were looking forward to spending more time together.

“We were looking forward to making so many more memories together and losing that future feels unbearable,” said David Cajuso Sr.

Hours before the somber ceremony, it was an emotional start as the procession departed Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes at around 9:10 a.m. and headed east along the Gratigny Expressway.

Before Cajuso’s body reached Hard Rock Stadium, the massive motorcade would pass by Miami Beach Police headquarters, where the 33-year-old served for 10 years, a third of his life as a police officer.

7Skyforce hovered above the procession as it headed down Interstate 95 toward South Beach. All southbound traffic on the highway was brought to a halt to allow the motorcade to go through.

Drivers were urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use alternate routes where possible.

Just after 9:40 a.m., the procession made its way east along the Julia Tuttle Causeway, then south along Pine Tree Drive as it headed to the police department’s headquarters along Washington Avenue.

At around 10 a.m., cameras showed the moment the hearse passed by headquarters. Officers lining the sidewalk on the western side saluted as the procession quietly made its way down the street.

Just before 10:50 a.m., the procession pulled into Hard Rock Stadium and was met by a large crowd that include law enforcement officers from across Florida who came together to mourn Cajuso’s passing.

On Wednesday afternoon, a second procession took place from Hard Rock Stadium to Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South in Southwest Miami Dade where he will be laid to rest.

This all come two weeks after Cajuso, considered a friend to many, was killed in a crash along I-75 near the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah. He lost control of his motorcycle and fell down a steep embankment.

Cajuso was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Today the worst of our nightmares came true,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

“He leaves behind three children and a grieving wife. We ask that you keep his young family in your hearts and in your prayers,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones during an Oct. 28 news conference.

Cajuso’s death sparked a tremendous display of support from his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the community he so graciously served.

Officials with Miami Beach Police said Cajuso will receive full line-of-duty death honors in a private ceremony.

