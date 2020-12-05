Memorial held on anniversary of UPS driver’s fatal shooting in Miramar

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to honor the life of a UPS driver, one year after his death in a police-involved shooting in Miramar.

Family and friends gathered in the area of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road to pay tribute to Frank Ordonez, Saturday evening

The 27-year-old was held hostage by two armed robbers during a police pursuit throughout South Florida.

Authorities said Ordonez was killed in a shootout between the hijackers and police.

The chase began after the men robbed Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables, then hijacked Ordonez’s truck.

Another innocent driver, 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, also lost his life that day.

