NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens gathered for a moving and emotional memorial for the victims of a fiery hit-and-run crash.

More than a 100 people came out to show support for a heartbroken family who is still in disbelief and trying to grapple with the pain just over a week after a devastating loss.​

“It’s devastating,” said Omar Orsatelliz, the brother and uncle of the victims. “We’re still trying to cope. Sometimes it feels like a dream.”

“I don’t want to see no mother, no grandparents suffer what we’re suffering now,” said Ana Orsatelliz.

Ana Orsatelliz is fighting through the tears as she remembers the lives of her daughter and two granddaughters.

“Cynthia and Maria and Sofia,” said Ana Orsatelliz.

“From this point on, life as we knew it will never be the same for none of us,” said another brother and uncle of the victims.

The three were tragically killed in a car crash in North Bay Village on June 27. The whole community came together Tuesday evening, to share stories and memories of how each one of them were impacted by the loving mother and daughters.

“I can not express how much Sofia and Maria meant to me. They were some of the best friends that I ever had,” said a friend of the victims.

“I mean, there’s no words to describe how special and how different those girls were,” said another friend of the victims.

As the night fell, the group walked over to the site of the crash, lighting candles and leaving flowers, and promising to keep the memories of Cindy, Sofia and Maria alive.

“Our sister, our angels, was really loved. Touched a lot of people,” said another brother and uncle of the victims.

“They have a lot of love in Miami,” said Ana Orsatelliz.

The family of the victims told 7News that they are thankful of the love and support the North Bay Village community has shown them.

Police said the man, the alleged driver behind the wheel of the other car, took off. They are still searching for him.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

