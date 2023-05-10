MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, family and friends gathered to grieve a man who was shot and killed inside GALA nightclub on Miami Beach.

A solemn memorial was held outside the nightclub as mourners brought flowers and candles to honor Lowell Grissom Jr.

“I don’t understand the why, why he’s not here with us, why someone would take away our joy,” said the mother of the victim Alexandria Derossi.

Grissom was killed early Sunday morning when shots rang out inside the club located at 23rd and Collins.

He was a rapper and talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment.

