MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to remember a man who, police said, was struck in a Miami street and left to die.

Family and friends of 57-year old Ronnie O’Neal gathered Saturday afternoon to pay tribute and celebrate the victim’s life.

According to City of Miami Police, O’Neal was hit by a car near Northwest 12th Avenue and 54th Street, during the overnight hours on Jan. 19.

Paramedics rushed him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

