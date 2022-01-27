HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital held a memorial in honor of one of their employees who was killed in a tragic hit-and-run crash. Now, a heartbroken family, and community are left to cope with the pain of losing their loved one.

Thursday morning over a hundred family members, friends and coworkers all gathered at Hialeah Hospital to grieve the loss of one of their own.

Holding back tears, Katiuska Fernandez on Wednesday told 7News about the tragic loss of her nephew Leonardo Gil.

“We are very sad because he was just 34 years old,” she said.

Fernandez said her nephew was riding his motorcycle home from his job at Hialeah Hospital, Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., somewhere along LeJeune Road, near 21st Street, he got into a crash.

Hialeah Police released surveillance video from Tuesday, of the incident that killed Gil.

The video shows Gil colliding with a dark colored SUV.

“The only thing that we know is the people left him on the street and left,” said Fernandez.

It wasn’t until later, she said, that someone else noticed him lying on the road and called 911.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“When you have a pulse in your hospital, you know when something is really shook,” said Shirley Adkins of Hialeah Hospital.

7News was told that Leonardo was that pulse.

Family members said the man that was always there for everyone was left alone to die.

“He was much more than an uncle to me,” said his niece Delia Acosta. “When we lived in Cuba, he would take me to school. We’re just very close family. It’s not like just relative that you don’t even see. He is my everything, my family’s everything.”

Coworkers said that his presence was always felt by staff and patients the moment he walked into a room.

“He was our smile, our staple, he was our energy,” said Adkins.

Whether he met you on the streets, or if you were one of his more than 90,000 TikTok followers, his goal was to brighten up your day.

“He’s the kind of guy that just touched everybody at the hospital,” said Adkins. “You saw the attendance today. I mean, this gentleman just touched everyone.”

“I know that he left great legacy and he touched a lot of people’s hearts here in the hospital. He’s been working here since 2010, 2011,” said Acosta. “We hope that they can find him or her or that this person turns themselves in because it really is an injustice.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral expenses, if you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

