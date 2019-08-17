Memorial held for cheerleading coach found dead in SW Miami-Dade home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a celebration of life and a call for answers, as loved ones gathered to remember a beloved South Florida cheerleading coach.

Dozens of friends and family of Joany Lobo — or “Jojo,” as he was known — came together at Tamiami Park in honor of the 39-year-old, Saturday night.

“My brother was full of life,” said Madeline Gonzalez, Lobo’s sister.

“We just want answers, anyone who could come forward or something, just give us answers,” said his brother, Aramis Lobo.

Miami-Dade Police officer doing a welfare check found Lobo’s body inside his Southwest Miami-Dade home on Aug. 2 after concerned family members had not heard from him.

Police said the victim was murdered.

Back at Tamiami Park, mourners released candlelit lanterns into the night sky, symbolizing all the souls Lobo brightened with his spirit and passion.

“Giving everything to everybody, giving to his students, his family,” said Gonzalez. “Basically, we’re here just to celebrate him.”

Mourners said Lobo was a pillar in the community, a leader to many who often offered to lend a helping hand.

Now his family is asking the community to help him by coming forward with any information that can help track down his killer.

“Any small little detail that they may remember, to come forward, because he’s a brother, and we want justice for him,” said Gonzalez.

If you have any information on this homicide case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

