SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a somber Sunday afternoon as several Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies visited the memorial site of 27-year-old Deputy Devin Jaramillo to mourn his life, days after he was fatally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured about a dozen of Jaramillo’s brother and sisters in blue lining up in front of the memorial, leaving flowers and American flags in the very spot where he was shot and killed on Friday.

“Officers and first responders never forget. It tapers off and you deal with life and you function, but you never forget it,” said J.C. Prellezo, a

retired MDSO deputy.

According to officials, Jaramillo was killed after he was shot while responding to a traffic crash near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue on Friday afternoon.

“He encountered the subject who was part of the traffic crash case. There was a verbal dispute that ensued and during that fight, he disarmed our deputy of his own service weapon and used it to shoot him multiple times,” said MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz on Saturday.

Cordero Stutz was visibly shaken as she provided new details into the fatal shooting and identified the shooter as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian.

“He was a son. He was a brother, but he’s also homegrown hero. Nothing but the best of words were ever used when it came to describing who he was,” the sheriff said about Jaramillo.

Rustrian ultimately took his own life, moments after shooting the deputy.

Despite the medical team’s best effort at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jaramillo succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday morning, Jaramillo’s body, in a casket draped with the American flag, was wheeled into a Miami funeral home as he was flanked by his brothers and sisters in blue.

As the memorial for that fallen deputy continues to grow, Cordero Stutz called on the community to pray for the fallen deputy who loved them deeply and protected them fiercely.

“This will never be OK and I ask our community to continue to hold us in your prayers because we need them,” she said.

Tributes for the fallen deputy continue to pour in from local, state and federal officials as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Officials have not released any funeral service details for the fallen deputy.

