MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a big holiday weekend and thousands will be flocking to South Florida for an array of activities, including an annual military spectacle. The City of Miami Beach is already preparing for this Memorial Day Weekend with an expected police presence, parking restrictions, and road closures.

The possibilities for fun is endless the weekend. Many Floridians will be breaking the heat at the beach, while others will stop by and view a one of a kind memorial; the Hyundai Air and Sea Show is paying tribute to the nations fallen service men and women in Miami Beach starting Friday.

It’s definitely not a sight you see everyday as military jets will fly by and army tanks will roll onto Ocean Drive with a full police escort, which will make beachgoers excited.

“Thank you, Miami. Thank you, USA,” said one beach goer.

“It’s a good day to remember the soldiers that have served before us,” said Carlos Seijo, station commander and army recruiter. “You can actually experience what the army can bring like combat related MOS or combat support.”

“I’m overall excited to be here because I was born and raised in South Florida, so I am very pleased to see that every year it gets better,” said Capt. Mateo Quintero, an army recruiter.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Police are making sure everyone remains safe this weekend and stays on their best behavior.

“We have about 18 different, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that will be in our city,” said Christopher Bess, Public Information officer at the Miami Beach Police Deptartment.

Two hundred thousand daily visitors are expected over the Memorial holiday weekend and visitors can expect to see traffic changes. There will be lots of road closures along South Beach.

Collins and Washington avenues will flow north and southbound with access to the roads only at Fifth and 16th streets. On Ocean Drive, traffic will only be allowed to enter at 13th Street and go southbound to Fifth Street, with no access to any other street.

New parking fees will go into effect on Friday:

Non-residents will pay a flat parking rate of $30.

Residents will pay $15.

Street parking will be prohibited on Collins Avenue between Fifth Street and Española Way.

“So please pack patience,” said Bess.

The City of Miami Beach is following steps by the City of Miami in closing Flagler Monument Island to keep people safe. This move mimics Miami as the city closed four spoil islands for boaters due to significant trash being left behind.

For those driving to Miami Beach, parking garages located on the northern side will be open to visitors.

There are also four locations that will have free trolley pickup and drop-off. For more information, click here.

