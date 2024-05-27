MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Day may mark the unofficial start of summer, with the warmer weather summoning big crowds for beach parties and barbecues. However, military advocates emphasize that the true meaning of the holiday shouldn’t be lost over the course of the long weekend.

“Memorial Day is the primary day in the year in the United States where we commemorate veterans who have given their lives on behalf of our country,” said Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, Director and Co-Founder of the Military Family Research Institute.

South Florida is holding several events to honor the fallen, including in Miami Gardens, where slain Sgt. La David Johnson will be honored. In October 2017, Johnson was on his second tour of duty in Niger when he and three others were ambushed and killed by ISIS combatants.

“Because it’s specifically focused on those who have lost their lives in defense of this nation, either in combat as a result of wounds suffered in combat or really anything tied to their military training or activities while serving,” said veteran Keith Balts.

Reaching out to the family and friends of fallen service members during this time can be a way of showing support.

“You cannot forget the men who made this supreme sacrifice so that you could exist, that you could live,” said another veteran.

Besides attending parades and ceremonies, “We can display or help to place flags in cemeteries where veterans are buried. We can donate to organizations that support veterans and veteran memorials,” added MacDermid Wadsworth.

Memorial Day Events in South Florida

Sgt. La David T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast

Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Location: Senior Family Center, 18330 N.W. 12th Avenue, Miami Gardens

Senior Family Center, 18330 N.W. 12th Avenue, Miami Gardens Details: Miami Gardens holds the Sgt. La David T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast honoring the deceased U.S. Army Sgt. Almost 7 years ago, on October 4, 2017, Johnson was on his second tour of duty in Niger when he and three other soldiers were killed during an ISIS-led ambush.

Miami Beach Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Salute

Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Miami Beach Police, 1100 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police, 1100 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach Details: Miami Beach honors U.S. service members who gave their lives for their country in partnership with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars 3559 Miami Beach Post. Girl Scout Troop 1239 will distribute VFW Buddy Poppies at the event.

Hialeah Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Location: Veteran’s Park, 290 Palm Avenue, Hialeah

Veteran’s Park, 290 Palm Avenue, Hialeah Details: Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo and local officials host a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the courageous men and women who have selflessly given their lives while serving in the armed forces.

North Miami Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Griffing Park, across the street from 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami

Griffing Park, across the street from 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami Details: North Miami honors U.S. military heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and democracy.

Fort Lauderdale Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Location: Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale Contact: Arlene Borenstein, 561-492-6396

Arlene Borenstein, 561-492-6396 Details: The City of Fort Lauderdale holds a Memorial Day ceremony to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in the Armed Forces.

Pompano Beach Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Parade begins at the old Wells Fargo Bank, 2400 E Atlantic Blvd., and ends at the City of Pompano Beach Cemetery, 400 SE 23rd Ave.

Parade begins at the old Wells Fargo Bank, 2400 E Atlantic Blvd., and ends at the City of Pompano Beach Cemetery, 400 SE 23rd Ave. Details: The City of Pompano Beach holds a parade followed by a memorial ceremony, with participation from the Pompano Beach Park and Recreation Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Davie Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Time: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at 11 a.m.

Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at 11 a.m. Location: Parade begins just west of the Davie Fire Administration Building, 6901 Orange Dr., and ends at Rodeo Grounds, 4201 Rodeo Way, Davie.

Parade begins just west of the Davie Fire Administration Building, 6901 Orange Dr., and ends at Rodeo Grounds, 4201 Rodeo Way, Davie. Details: The Town of Davie and Boy Scouts of America hold the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony to honor fallen service members.

