MIAMI (WSVN) - A memorial was created at an intersection in Miami where a woman was killed after she was struck by a dump truck while she was pushing her baby in a stroller.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the memorial at Northeast 22nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, where a single flower stood among leftover crime scene tape that remained.

The truck took the life of the young mother at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Melissa Gardner, a member of a local mom group, was devastated to hear about the tragedy that took the life of 33-year-old Jaklin Sabag.

“It could have been any one of us and it’s heartbreaking. Heartbreaking,” Gardner said. “So all of us are going to gather here.”

According to Miami Police, Sabag was pushing her son’s stroller, crossed the road between cars and was not on the pedestrian crosswalk when that truck hit her.

“Not only did she cross in front of him, but when she got to the double yellow lines, she actually stopped to look at traffic going northbound, to make sure she wouldn’t get hit, not knowing that she is standing in front of this big truck that won’t see her,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The truck driver, detectives said, wasn’t traveling above five miles an hour and didn’t know he had just run over someone. Sabag was pinned underneath the truck.

Authorities saw surveillance video of the accident.

Detectives said the truck driver stayed and cooperated with the investigation.

“When the guy saw it, he just put his hands there, and like he did not know how to react,” said Juan Camilo Giron, a witness. “Like, he wasn’t sure about what was going on, for the way that he was just walking and coming in and out like this.”

Multiple people in the area rushed to the scene and were able to hold on to the baby until he was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Despite the damage to the stroller, the baby is expected to be OK.

7News on Wednesday spoke with a family friend who said Sabag was wonderful and was loved.

Gardner told 7News that several moms from the local group will meet at the intersection at 5:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

