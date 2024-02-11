MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens hosted an opportunity for their young and bright women in the community this weekend.

The Miss Miami Gardens scholarship competition took over the center stage at Florida Memorial University, Saturday night.

The event gave young women a chance to compete for scholarship funding to further their educational goals.

The winner advances to the Miss Florida state competition.

Autumn Williams was crowned as the night’s big winner. She said she has big plans.

“My first tackle is to hit it in the community. I wanna go out there and serve my community for the young girls, show them you can look like me and still go to Miss America,” she said.

7News’ Tavares Jones served as the program’s executive director.

The 7News team, including Ethan Calloway and Deco Drive’s Alex Miranda, came together to be a part of the show.

Everyone came together to celebrate the young women and cheer them on as they took the stage.

