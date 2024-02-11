MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens hosted an opportunity for their young and bright women in the community on Saturday night. The Miss Miami Gardens scholarship competition took over the center stage at Florida Memorial University.

The event gave opportunity to young women a chance to compete for scholarship funding to further their educational goals. The winner advances to the Miss Florida state competition.

“My first tackle is to hit it in the community, I wanna go out there and serve my community for the young girls show them you can look like me and still go to Miss America,” said Miss Miami Gardens Autumn Williams.

7News Tavares Jones serves as the programs executive director.

The 7News’ team including Ethan Calloway and Deco’s Alex Miranda all came together for a community of promising potential.

It was quite an evening as everyone came together to celebrate the young women and cheer them on as they took the stage.

