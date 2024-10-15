MIAMI (WSVN) - The search and rescue crew completed their journey after helping those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

They arrived at the USAR warehouse in Miami on Tuesday afternoon after working tirelessly to keep their neighbors safe.

The task force leader said they are ready to take on anything.

“They are prepared to respond to these kind of emergencies,” said Chris Diaz, the leader of the Task Force. “The training is incredible. They’re absolutely ready to deploy anytime they go out the door. They are true professionals, and competent in their field.

Those crews are comprised of more than 100 veterans, paramedics, structural engineers, and more.

