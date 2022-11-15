MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowner association are being charged in a major stealing scheme.

Investigators arrested five members an vendors of the Hammocks Community Association who oversee 40 communities and over 6,000 units in West Kendall.

They’re are accused of swindling over $2 million from the organization’s fiances.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office is expected to share more details about this case Tuesday afternoon.

