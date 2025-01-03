MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a free shoe giveaway for children in Miami Gardens.

The giveaway of brand-new shoes was hosted Friday at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center.

The organization said they want to make sure children are putting their best foot forward.

Daniel Clark, the president of one of the chapters, said the event doesn’t just impact kids, but parents as well.

“The reason why we did this shoe giveaway is to help the parents out. The semester has just started, so we just want to give back to the community and make sure the kids have some good, fresh shoes for school and sports,” he said.

The children, ages 8 to 13, all left the event in style with their new kicks.

