FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fresh face of adorable arrivals at South Florida hospitals received loving welcomes just moments after the clock struck midnight on Wednesday.

In Broward County, newborns were welcomed into the world on the first day of 2025.

Luz Martinez ceadled her newborn son at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

“Happy New Year, guys, ’cause I had my happy new year,” she said.

Martinez held what she described as the most precious gift she’s ever received.

“My mom kept telling me, ‘You need to go to the hospital because those contractions are not too apart.’ And I said, ‘They’re gonna send me back, they’re gonna send me back.’ And she’s like ‘Go, ’cause that baby gonna be born tonight,'” said Martinez.

And her mom was right. At 4 pounds, 15 ounces, Angel Velazquez Martinez was born at 2:11 a.m.

“I still can’t believe him. I see him, and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow!'” said his mother.

Over at Memorial Hospital West, just minutes after midnight, an adorable baby girl made her grand entrance into the world.

“I just was ready to get her out, but then everybody told me, and that’s when I realized, at 12 o’clock, like, ‘Oh, she’s born on New Year’s,'” said Aundrea Shepard, the newborn’s mother.

Baby A’nali was born at 12:24 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 20 and a half inches long.

“I’m happy. She is my first, and then on New Year’s. It is a lot,” said Shepard. “I don’t have a choice but to be happy.”

In Miami-Dade County, Baptist Health welcomed a baby girl named Aitana at 12:14 a.m.

And at Jackson Memorial Hospital, the first baby boy was born at 12:01 a.m. — the first in South Florida to bring hope for a healthy and prosperous new year.

Congratulations to all the families!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.