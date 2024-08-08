MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – After reviewing the Republican candidates running for Miami-Dade Sheriff, we now turn our attention to the Democrats hoping to secure the county’s top law enforcement position.

Come January, the Miami-Dade Police Department will become the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, allowing voters to have the final say on who gets to be the county’s top cop.

Four Democrats are running to be their party’s nominee.

John Barrow, an 18-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, was born and raised in Carol City, now Miami Gardens. He joined the force after college, rising to the rank of major. Barrow believes his experience with the department makes him the right candidate for the job.

He says public safety is his top priority, along with challenging the status quo and making the agency more community-focused.

"I love this community. I also love this department. I know what we can do, I know our capabilities, I know our personnel, and I know where we need to improve. So due to that, I decided to run for sheriff to ensure that this community would be safe and free of crime," Barrow said. "One of my top priorities as sheriff is to make Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office a community-rooted agency because, without the support of the community, we couldn't do our jobs."

Susan Khoury grew up in Miami-Dade County but was born in Jerusalem. With two degrees from the University of Miami, Khoury highlights her experience working in federal law enforcement with FEMA as a key qualification. She emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability.

“I feel it’s imperative that the next sheriff is not only honorable and credible but also gives the community what they need,” Khoury stated. “We’ll make sure that all of the funding from the residents of this county is accounted for, and you will know where it’s going and how it’s being spent.”

Rickey Mitchell, who retired from Miami-Dade Police as a lieutenant after 25 years, is the owner of Mitchell Funeral Home. He says he was called by God to enter the race. He aims to keep politics out of the new sheriff’s office.

“I want to get into this race and serve. I know the department, I have the experience, and I want to serve the people of Miami-Dade County,” Mitchell said. “We have to move forward with more concern and compassion for the residents of Miami-Dade County and keep politics out of the police and the sheriff’s department.”

James Reyes, the current Chief of Public Safety in Miami-Dade County, was raised in Miami-Dade after his family fled Cuba in the late ’70s. Reyes cites his years of experience at the Broward Sheriff’s Office as critical preparation for this role. He managed the Broward Sheriff’s Office budget and believes this experience is crucial in the new role of sheriff.

“Retiring from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and now being the Chief of Public Safety under this county government model is a contributing factor to why I’m doing it. I want to make sure it’s someone who has the experience to get us through this transition,” Reyes said. “I’m a true believer that this shouldn’t be a partisan race. Public safety is something that we all have the right to enjoy and experience in our daily lives. We have the right to know that when we go off to work, our family is going to be safe.”

Early voting is underway in Miami-Dade County, and the primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20.

For more information on early voting locations and hours, visit the Miami-Dade County Elections Department website.

