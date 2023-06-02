In a move to enhance their capabilities and better serve the residents of Miami-Dade County, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team unveiled their latest technological addition, a robot named SPOT.

Developed as the next evolution in robot control robotics, SPOT promises to revolutionize law enforcement operations.

MDPD made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

In the video, Lieutenant Francis Rego said SPOT would be operated by a trained police officer through a user-friendly touchscreen pad. He also mentioned a number of capabilities, including two-way communications.

Not only can it perform tasks such as opening doors, retrieving objects, and climbing stairs, but SPOT can also provide invaluable visual feedback to the operator.

The deployment of SPOT will be geared towards barricaded subjects and hostage-rescue incidents, where introducing technology can gather critical information without endangering the lives of officers. By utilizing SPOT in these high-risk situations, law enforcement aims to minimize potential harm.

SPOT can also be used in search-and-rescue operations, allowing officers to locate individuals in hazardous environments.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.