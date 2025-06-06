SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed a baby warthog.

New photos show newborn African Warthog “Piggy Sue,” who was born Tuesday.

Zoo Miami said she’s joining the zoo’s Ambassador Program. Wildlife officials describe her as a bundle of energy who loves running around and has taken a liking to plush toys.

There’s no guarantee whether Piggy Sue will be viewable to the public, but the one thing that’s certain is she won’t stay this size for long, as female warthogs are expected to grow to about 150 pounds.

