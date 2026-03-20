CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a big day for students in their medical school journey.

Friday was National Match Day, when medical students seeking to become doctors learn where they will complete a residency and practice as licensed doctors for the next three to seven years.

Students at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine opened their envelopes on Friday afternoon to find out where they matched. Following the revelation, students hugged and cried with joy over their results.

Aneesha Raj, a medical student at UM, spoke to 7News and said she was head over heels about matching with Internal Medicine at Emory University in Atlanta.

“It’s been quite the culmination. We’ve finished all of our milestones here at medical school, we’ve passed our board exams, and now all that’s left is Match Day and graduation, so today’s a very big milestone that we’ve been looking forward to,” she said.

The match process is complex. Students interview with several programs and select their top three preferred destinations, but they don’t find out where they are headed until noon on Match Day.

According to officials, about 40 percent of these future doctors remain in Florida to continue their medical training.

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