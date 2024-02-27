After a water main break shut down traffic on a Miami Lakes street, a media company that hired the independent contractor who caused the breach are now investigating what caused the flood of trouble.

On Tuesday, an employee with Broadband Technical Resources, the private company that the independent contractor works for, arrived at the scene to survey the aftermath.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer, the spewing water was caused by a private contractor, hired by Comcast, after they struck the water main.

Comcast sent 7News a statement regarding the incident: “We take matters like these seriously and are working with our business partner to determine the cause of the incident. We will determine appropriate next steps based on the outcome of our investigation.”

The water main break led to a woman losing her car after she drove into an uncovered manhole when Northwest 67th Avenue was flooded between Main Street and New Barn Road. The water gushing from the water line pushed the manhole cover out and sent her vehicle’s front, left tire inside the opening.

“The water, it keep coming and coming. I see my feet with the water on the side of the car. I’m screaming!” she said. “I jumped out of the passenger side. It went deep.”

The impacted road was shut down for nearly 14 hours.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding what led to the incident is now underway. A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Water and Sewer said, generally, if a contractor is found at fault, they will be financially responsible for reimbursement of all costs for fixing and repairing any line.

