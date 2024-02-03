DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gave out some high honors this weekend.

The department celebrated Medal Day at its Training Center in Doral, Saturday morning, awarding Employee Valor and Excellence Awards to select members who showed extreme courage and devotion to duty.

“The men and women being recognized for their commendable efforts and unwavering devotion to duty exemplify the highest standards of service at MDFR,” said MDFR Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.

The recognitions aimed to reward the men and women who put their lives on the line for their community every day.

“Congratulations to these outstanding individuals for their exceptional contributions, bravery and commitment, inspiring us all to reach greater heights in service to our community,” said Jadallah

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.