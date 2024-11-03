HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight dispute over a tire in Hialeah turned deadly in what police called an act of self-defense.

Hialeah Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of West Second Avenue and 29th Street, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators 36-year-old Michel Lope Montes de Oca had contacted a mobile tire repair service to fix his vehicle.

Detectives said the mobile mechanic, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Hurst, responded to the location and began working on Montes de Oca’s vehicle.

At some point, a confrontation took place between both men. Police said Montes de Oca became upset after he checked his tire and realized the one that Hurst had installed was a used tire.

Detectives said Montes de Oca threatened Hurst, then charged at him with a machete in hand. In fear for his life, the mechanic took out his gun and opened fire, striking the irate customer multiple times.

Police took Hurst into custody but later deemed the incident a “justified shooting in self-defense.”

