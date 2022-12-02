MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrested two people in connection with burglarized buses.

The ongoing investigation came to an end on Nov. 30 after Monica Rodriguez and Samuel Day were apprehended.

They would gain access to South Transportation Center which housed numerous school busses for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Day and Rodriguez broke into the buses and stole several electronic devices from inside the vehicles.

The two individuals were booked into TGK Correctional Facility.

They were charged with burglary, dealing in stolen property, grand theft, possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.

