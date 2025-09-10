NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is hospitalized in stable condition and a child is recovering from minor injuries after they drove themselves to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office substation following a shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the adult victim drove herself and a young girl to the Northside District Station, just after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday

“Rescue 30 respond to the Northside Station it’s going to be two victims walked up top police officers advising they’ve been shot,” said a dispatcher.

Investigators said the woman shot in the arm, and the child suffered minor cuts on her from a shattered window.

Deputies were observed tending to the woman before she was transported to the hospital.

The young girl was treated and cleared by paramedics at the scene.

According to investigators, the two victims were inside an SUV along Northwest 74th Street and 17th Avenue when gunfire erupted. Bullets hit the vehicle, with one shattering the car window and another striking the woman.

By Wednesday morning, detectives had part of Northwest 17th Avenue taped off, as they focused on a home close to where the shooting happened.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

