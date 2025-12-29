(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about the danger posed by celebratory gunshots aimed into the sky during the upcoming celebrations for the new year.

As people across South Florida prepare to ring in the new year, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz joined deputies to spread the message to protect the community this holiday season.

“I’m here to talk about the serious issue that’s killed too many in our community. Celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Authorities are hoping the message will ensure residents can enjoy the end of year festivities safely.

“This is a season of celebration, a time for family, friends and neighbors together safely. Remember: one bullet can end that celebration. Let’s keep Miami-Dade safe,” said Cordero-Stutz.

The same reckless behavior, Cordero-Stutz said, was responsible for the death of 10-year-old Yaneliz Munguia while she and her family were celebrating New Year’s Eve at the end of 2024.

“We have felt this pain here at home, during the most recent New Year’s Eve celebration. Yaneliz Munguia, a little girl of 10 years of age, lost her life in Northwest Miami-Dade,” she said.

Cordero-Stutz also said MDSO will be stepping up their efforts on patrols during the holiday season.

“We will have high-visibility patrols, we will use all available technology to detect gunfire and respond immediately,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Miami-Dade’s top cop said anybody who does fire off celebratory gunshots could face steep consequences, including being locked behind bars.

“It is a crime to discharge a weapon in public. It obviously will matter, the situation, the totality of the situation, how it occurs, but they can be facing anything from fines to time in jail,” said Cordero-Stutz.

She also has a message to any residents who witness others firing off celebratory gunshots in the air.

“If at all possible, get under cover. ‘Cause that’s a first, what goes up must come down,” said Cordero-Stutz. “If you see or hear someone firing into the air, call us. Dial 911. Do not wait, do not assume someone else is going to report it. Lives are at stake.”

The sheriff also said a bullet that’s fired into the air can travel up to three miles in any direction, more than enough to cross over city and county lines before it comes back down.

