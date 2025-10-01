NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office unveiled the country’s first self-driving police cruiser.

The brand new autonomous patrol vehicle’s state-of-the-art technology, police say, will make patrolling the streets and serving the community easier.

The first ever autonomous patrol vehicle features a suite of sensors, including 360-degree cameras, thermal imaging, license plate recognition and drone launch capabilities, which will undergo a pilot program in an effort to enhance safety.

“To lead the way when it comes to resources and how we serve our community is absolutely what I’m about and what the future for this county should expect from us,” said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. “I think it’s such an important key piece to be able to provide our community touch points and technology that will only make us a safer place to be.”

The unmanned patrol vehicle will be displayed at events across the county throughout the month.

