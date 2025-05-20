Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is launching a campaign to warn drivers about the safety of wearing seatbelts.

Starting now until June 1, deputies and other agencies will be out on the street across the county conducting strict enforcement of seatbelts.

It is part of Florida’s Click it or Ticket campaign to urge drivers to wear their seatbelts.

Wearing a seatbelt is required by Florida law.

Failure to comply with seatbelt laws will result in being given a ticket.

