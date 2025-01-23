NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after someone stole a vehicle with two young children inside before abandoning it, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle Tuesday at a warehouse in the 7100 block of Northwest 50th Street.

While on their way to the warehouse, investigators learned a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were in the backseat of the stolen white Mitsubishi Outlander, prompting a “Be On the Lookout” alert for the vehicle.

Officers from the Virginia Gardens Police Department later found the vehicle abandoned near Northwest 74th Avenue and 47th Street. The children were still inside the vehicle and unharmed.

Investigators said the vehicle’s driver, the children’s mother, had briefly entered a business, leaving the engine running with the children inside.

No injuries were reported, and the children were reunited with their mother.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.