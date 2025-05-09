DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and- run in Doral last week.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a bicyclist was crossing the intersection of Northwest 95th Avenue and 25th Street just before 6 a.m. last Saturday, when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound on Northwest 25th Street.

Previous reports by 7News states that witnesses told officers they saw an SUV flee the scene. Police said the subject did so without rendering aid to the victim.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Edell Romero was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have listed a black 2013-2017 GMC Arcadia or Chevrolet Traverse SUV with damage to the left side mirror as description of the subject vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Deputy M. Nieto at (305) 471-2400. To remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

