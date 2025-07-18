NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man, leaving his family with more questions than answers.

Investigators said Samuel Singletary Jr. was hit and killed in the 9200 block of Northwest 7th Avenue on Tuesday.

“We are doing everything we can to bring this family justice,” said MDSO Detective Jeffery Childers.

Officers and family members gathered near the crash site to hand out flyers Friday morning, urging the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“I am asking the public, anyone of you [who] saw something please come forward,” said the victim’s sister, Dorothy Isler.

According to investigators, the subject, driving an unknown model dark sedan, fled the scene without rendering aid or dialing 911.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high-rate of speed causing Mr. Singletary to eject off his bicycle and onto the roadway, suffering fatal injuries,” said Childers.

One man said he knew Singletary well and often used his church’s resources to help him.

“I help the homeless people. I help them. I feed them,” said the man.

And to the suspect driver he has the following message:

“You can run, but you can’t hide,” he said.

Investigators said the search for the subject vehicle is ongoing, and advises that the suspect surrender himself to the authorities.

“If you are the subject involved in this crash, please do the right thing and turn yourself in. We ask and we are pleading that you give the family the closure and the peace and to bring the restoration to them,” said Childers.

The victim’s sister also echoed a similar message.

“Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Turn yourself in. This was not roadkill, this was a human being like you,” said Isler.

Investigators said the subject vehicle is a dark gray or silver sedan with front-end damage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.