NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Robert Lee Raiford who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, Raiford was last seen on July 5, around 8 p.m., in the 2100 Block of NW 86 Street.

He was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt and blue jeans.

Raiford stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.