NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Zarihya Bryant who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to officials, Bryant was last seen on June 4, just before 7 p.m., in the 17200 block of North Miami Avenue.

Bryant was wearing a green shirt and orange sweatpants when she was last seen.

Bryant stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She has not contacted family and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email

u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.