SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a 54-year-old man reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives say Carlos Rodriguez Heredia was last seen Monday leaving the 13100 Block of SW 186th Terrace on foot.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

