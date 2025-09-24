NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are looking for two people who, they said, fled the scene of an arson attack.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 1021 South Biscayne River Drive in the early morning of Sept. 12.

Surveillance video shows two men getting gasoline from a nearby gas station.

From there, they drive a car to the side of a home and try to throw it into the canal, but are unable to. That’s when, detectives say, they lit the car on fire and fled before first responders arrived.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the flames.

An investigation ruled the incident an arson attack.

Anyone with information on the subjects’ identities/whereabouts are urged to contact deputies at 305-994-1000 or via Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.