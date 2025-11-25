MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video from a September deputy-involved shooting in Miami Gardens involving a man wanted in a double homicide case.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the Sept. 14 shooting, which happened around 11:15 a.m. along the west canal bank in the 1400 block of Northwest 191st Street, authorities said.

According to investigators, an off-duty MDSO deputy recognized 27-year-old Isaiah Rashard Collins, who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted by Pembroke Pines Police in connection with a double homicide.

As Collins ran from the deputy, the deputy requested emergency backup.

Collins fled the area on foot, ran across the Florida Turnpike, jumped into a canal, swam across and climbed into a tree, according to authorities.

Additional deputies arrived and pleaded with Collins to come down, but authorities said he refused to cooperate and made erratic movements.

At one point, authorities said, Collins gestured toward his waistband as if he was reaching for something, and a deputy fired his weapon, hitting Collins in the lower left arm. Authorities then used non-lethal bean bag rounds to subdue Collins.

Collins was then taken into custody and airlifted to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition.



Collins was previously arrested in Broward County for two counts of first-degree murder, where he was charged with the murders of Octavis Meyers and Tiara Belizaire-Young.



The couple was found dead in a home on NW 109th Avenue in Pembroke Pines. Collins was the grandson of the home’s owner.

